SOUNDCHECK: Johnny Hart and the Mess

Just because there aren’t concerts right now, doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy live music. Welcome back to SOUNDCHECK, where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform.

Johnny Hart and the Mess came through and showed us their modern twist on classic rock. Through originals like “Midnight with Molly” and “Hey!”

Instagram: @jhatm_bflo

