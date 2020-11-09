Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

“Shakespeare, Dickens, and Santa walk into a bar…”

When you think about holiday celebrations of old, visions of outdoor strolling and caroling come to mind. And that’s exactly what Shakespeare In Delaware Park is intending to revisit with its first “outside holiday event” in 2020. 

The holiday event will feature:

  • Wine tasting with Freedom Run Winery
  • A bevy of holiday desserts
  • A visit from Santa Claus
  • Gift raffles
  • Caroling
  • A short performance of the company’s new, “Shakespeare, Dickens, and Santa walk into a bar…”

Buffalo organizations and institutions are going to have to get more inventive in 2020 due to the pandemic. That means that there are going to have to be more outside events. Fortunately, The Terrace at Delaware Park is the perfect place to create a winter wonderland this holiday season. Plus, this is a great way to support Buffalo’s beloved Shakespeare In Delaware Park… in the middle of winter. Here are the details:

Event times are staggered and tickets limited as per health and safety guidance.

Sunday, December 6 @ 5:30pm | 7:00pm | 8:30pm

The Terrace Restaurant at Delaware Park

$35 for SDP Members

$40 for Non Members

Registration ends November 30

Click here for tickets

