Seneca One Stop Announced for Michigan and Perry

It’s official. The Seneca Nation of Indians is constructing a Seneca One Stop on Seneca Territory in the Cobblestone District, across from the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. While construction has been underway for over a month, Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels, who was sworn into office yesterday, officially announced the development of the project today.

The project will include a gas station and convenience store, offering a typical selection of convenience products for motorists, visitors to the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, and those living and working in the area. In addition, the new Seneca One Stop will create approximately 14 new employment opportunities in the area.

The parcel was recognized as Seneca Territory pursuant to the Seneca Settlement Act of 1990, the purpose of which was to provide economic self-sufficiency to the Seneca Nation and its members.

“Expanding of our revenue-generating opportunities on our territories is our responsibility to the Seneca people and our future generations,” President Pagels said. “Like every government and organization, we have felt the economic pressures brought on by the global pandemic. We need to move forward with the strategic growth opportunities that can help us expand our economy, while also providing additional investment on our territories, services to our customers and neighbors, and employment opportunities at our establishments.”

“Our investments in our Buffalo Creek Territory, starting in 2005, helped provide some of the early momentum for the exciting transformation of the Inner Harbor area of downtown Buffalo,” President Pagels added. “This latest investment by the Seneca Nation adds to that momentum and to the variety of amenities and conveniences available in the area.”

The facility is expected to open early next year.