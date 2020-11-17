Project Best Life Episode 4: Becoming a Locavore

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Wanting locally-owned businesses to be around on the other side of this global pandemic is one compelling reason to become a locavore—a term coined by Jessica Prentice in 2005 to promote the practice of eating a diet consisting of food harvested within a 100 mile radius.

But there are a host of other, just as important reasons, to pay close attention to where our food comes from and to make a commitment to eating local food as much as possible.

What are some of those reasons? What are the benefits? What does “local” even mean?

These are some of questions posed when Ashley Snowden of Project Best Life visits a few local farms and farmers to talk about their role in the local food economy, their offering, and how eating and food shopping with purpose and a local focus can help us, and our community, live our best lives.

Episode Four of this sponsored series. Produced in partnership with and exclusively for Project Best Life to empower people to take control of their lives, and take tangible steps to be their healthiest and happiest selves.

Always Something Farm

Address: 344 Sumner Rd, Corfu, NY 14036

Phone: (716) 536-2135

alwayssomethingfarm@gmail.com

Facebook | Instagram @alwayssomethingfarm | @alwayssomethingfarmer

Becker Farms | Vizcarra Vineyards & Becker Brewing Co.

Address: 3724 Quaker Rd, Gasport, NY 14067

Phone: (716) 772-2211

Website | Facebook | Instagram @beckerfarms | @vizcarravineyardsweddings

Common Roots Urban Farm

Address: 309 Peckham St, Buffalo, NY 14206

Phone: (716) 292-9109

Website | Facebook | Instagram @commonrootsurbanfarm

