Re-Tree (back) to the Rescue

Have you noticed that Western NY has been experiencing yet another tree crisis? Yup, this time it’s the mass elimination of ash trees due to the emerald ash borer. From rural areas to our Olmsted Parks, ash trees have stood barren of leaves throughout the summer, leaving behind a carnage of bare branches.

In the city, the dead ash trees are being taken down systematically, which leaves noticeable gaps in our urban tree scape. Combined with damaged trees, and other dying or dead trees (drought, natural die-off, etc), the city is in serious need of plantings. That’s where Re-Tree comes in… again.

Back in 2019, ReTree reached its goal of planting 30,000 trees to offset the damage caused by the October Storm in 2006 – the storm knocked out 57,000 trees in WNY. A lot of people thought that ReTree would hang up its hat, once the goal was reached, but that is not the case.

This coming weekend ReTree volunteers will be planting 60 trees in the University Heights district – William Gaiter Parkway (near the Kensington Expressway overpass) to East Delavan. The planting – Re-Tree the District – will take place on Saturday at 9am. Sponsors of the planting: Pennsylvania Street Block Club.

Then, in the neighborhood of Kleinhans Music Hall, ReTree advocate Stephanie Berghash will be leading a tree planting as follows:

375 Pennsylvania –Honey Locust

44 Orton Place – Honey Locust

Kleinhans Music Hall – October Glory Maple

Delaware at Barker (Barker Side) – Honey Locust

And finally, Eric Fox of Fox Tire (Fox Tire Re-Tree-ers) will be reforesting around the William/Bailey railroad right of-way near the United Parcel Service warehouse, according to ReTree.

All of these reenergized ReTree planting efforts will take place between Friday, 11/6 and Saturday, 11/7.

If you dig what ReTree is doing, consider helping the cause. If it were not for this amazing organization, Buffalo would look a lot less green. And that’s not acceptable, considering that we were once known as “The City of Trees.” Hopefully we can one day brandish that auspicious title again – it’s more important than ever, as the planet faces a global warming crisis.

The Re-Tree project is a program of the not-for-profit Buffalo Green Fund.