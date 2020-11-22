Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

PUSH’s Climate Connect welcomes guest Ruth Miller

When thinking about the state of the planet, and global warming, it can be difficult to figure out how one person can make a significant impact. Where do you start? Well, you start small, by doing your part to recycle, support the right causes, wield strategic purchase power, etc. But what if you want to go beyond that? To learn, act, and be an influencer?

People United for Sustainable Housing (PUSH) hosts a series of Climate Connect eco-justice networking events, which are hosted by the organization’s Climate Justice Organizer, Kelly Camacho.

On Thursday November 19, Camacho welcomes guest Ruth Miller, a member of the Curyung Tribe of Dena’ina Athabaskan. Miller is a climate activist, Indigenous rights advocate, traditional beadwork artist, storyteller, and singer. This is a great opportunity to hear from someone who has taken next steps in the journey to protect our planet.

Be sure to register for the virtual networking event at ClimateConnect.

Email Your Reps for Climate, Jobs, and Justice!

