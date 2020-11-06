Oxford Pennant’s Custom Stockings

By this point, you’re probably already hearing Christmas and holiday songs on the radio. Yes, people are starting to think about Old Saint Nick clambering down the chimney to fill the stockings of little boys and girls. The tradition of hanging stockings on the fireplace mantel is probably one of the most iconic holiday images that one can muster.

When it comes to stockings, it’s always nice to have ones that brandish the name of the recipients – the (hopefully) good girl or boy. Not only does it look extra merry, it’s also important to distinguish whose stocking is whose.

This year, instead of purchasing a stocking from Amazon or from a big box store, consider ordering a custom stocking from Buffalo’s very own Oxford Pennant. Not only will your money circulate in WNY, you will also be helping to support local workers who cut the wool-felt stockings, and sew the names by hand.

“We’ve already booked half of our production capacity for the season, so get your order in soon to ensure delivery by Thanksgiving!” – Oxford Pennant

Click here to place your order.