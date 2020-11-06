Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Oxford Pennant’s Custom Stockings

0 Comments

By this point, you’re probably already hearing Christmas and holiday songs on the radio. Yes, people are starting to think about Old Saint Nick clambering down the chimney to fill the stockings of little boys and girls. The tradition of hanging stockings on the fireplace mantel is probably one of the most iconic holiday images that one can muster.

When it comes to stockings, it’s always nice to have ones that brandish the name of the recipients – the (hopefully) good girl or boy. Not only does it look extra merry, it’s also important to distinguish whose stocking is whose.

This year, instead of purchasing a stocking from Amazon or from a big box store, consider ordering a custom stocking from Buffalo’s very own Oxford Pennant. Not only will your money circulate in WNY, you will also be helping to support local workers who cut the wool-felt stockings, and sew the names by hand.

We’ve already booked half of our production capacity for the season, so get your order in soon to ensure delivery by Thanksgiving!” – Oxford Pennant

Click here to place your order.

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments