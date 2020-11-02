Original Stump Blower Ciderworks set to open on Main Street

Buffalo is no stranger to craft beers and spirits. WNY houses over 35 breweries and 5 distilleries- ideal for a city that’s obsessed with anything beer/spirits related. But, something new is in the mix for downtown, as brother and sister dynamic duo, Elise and Eric Smith, work feverishly to bring a craft cider tap room to Buffalo.

The adventure started about 5 years ago when Eric, who has years of experience as a chef, started noticing a trend in wine and beer making. With his cultured palate and his interest in craft brewing, making cider came second nature to him.

It took only a year and a half of trial and error until Elise and Eric would embark on their very first cider adventure, by opening a tap room in their hometown of Lakeville (about an hour and a half from Buffalo), selling a variety of ciders produced right in-house under the name Original Stump Blower (or OSB) Ciderworks.

The phrase ‘let’s go blow up some stumps’ became code for backyard swilling because the cider was so strong it could blow up stumps.

Elise plays the role of CEO while Eric focuses on his role as COO and recipe maker. Together, they have crafted some of the best cider around within an environment that focuses on family and all the fun that life can bring.

Now, this imbibing atmosphere will make its way to Buffalo. Their space, located at 517 Main Street, will add to the expansive restaurant and bar culture of downtown.

Eric emphasizes the novelty of being able to walk just about anywhere within a five mile radius and sampling different breweries or restaurants- akin to a downtown “beer trail.”

“We like the idea of having a tasting room right next to restaurants – that way we can all work together. We want to bring something new to the area,” says Eric.

The space itself has a unique charm to it, and follows a surfer vibe after the family’s intense love for wake surfing. The space is still undergoing renovation and will be open, “within the near future,” as JJ, their contractor would say. This space is definitely one you can’t miss, with an anticipated accent mural that will only be revealed upon their grand opening.

Along with the space’s creative nuances, comes their ciders. The tap room will house a variation of 16 ciders and 4 beers on tap. Each cider is carefully crafted with WNY apples and ingredients, following recipes created by Eric, with the help of their analytical chemist and close friend, Proff (short for “Professor”).

With clever names like “Gangsta’s Pearadise,” and “Play That Funky Music White Peach,” each cider has a personality and attitude of its own, making it easy for just about anyone to find a taste profile that fits his or her liking. Eric has also cleverly announced a special cider for the Buffalo opening that resembles a “popular sandwich” with horseradish as a main ingredient. Yep, you guessed it- a cider crafted after Buffalo’s original fan favorite beef on weck called “Weck Me Up Before You Go Go.”

“Buffalo needs OSB! It’s an amazing city that is so fun. We are so excited to finally be a part of it,” exclaims Eric. While the opening date is still unreleased, follow along with OSB Ciderworks on Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date. In the meantime check out OSB’s cider at a variety of bars and restaurants in the Buffalo area.

Original Stump Blower Ciderworks | 517 Main Street | Buffalo NY