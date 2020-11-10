New Vendors at The Broadway Market… Business and Marketing Plan to be Released in January

You would be hard pressed to find a Buffalonian who hasn’t already been enchanted by the sights and smells that permeate the Broadway Market — a beloved staple of our city for over 130 years since its opening in 1888.

A few of the vendors have been open for nearly 40 years, and form an integral part of the bustling and diverse atmosphere.

Despite the difficulties that many small business owners around the country have been faced with this year in light of the global pandemic, there is an exciting new group of vendors who will be joining the ranks come 2021.

The Broadway Market is well known for the wide range of foods that it offers: from pierogi to roasted nuts, there is already something for everyone. But now, two new food vendors are making their debut, expanding on the diversity of options that are available. Buffalo Halal Sweets and Roti House — opening on the first of the year — will be offering an assortment of delicious, authentic fare.

Honey Bee Bakery, who had its grand opening nearly a month ago, sprinkles your sweet tooth with cookies, cupcakes, and a wide array of high quality, homemade sweet treats and confections.

Mohammed Alam, owner and operator of “Broadway Gift and Fashion,” will be expanding his shoes, clothing and accessories store to offer a bigger and more wide selection to his clients. Along with this current expansion, Alam plans to open “Broadway Billing Printing and Design” which will offer billing and utility payments, lotto, printing, faxing and other office supplies.

This is a huge need in the community, seeing as there are no Office Depots local. “I saw a real need for this in my community here! Let’s do something better!” Alam’s ambition, matched with his love for the people of Buffalo is sure to give the market a boost in the coming years.

Gladys’ Nook is another of the budding shops at the Broadway Market, offering a variety of clothing and accessories. From shoes and haircare products to unisex healthcare worker uniforms, they cover a wide range of needs.

Along with these new businesses, the market will be gearing up for a different kind of revamp as well. The City invested a lot of money into the market thanks to the Empire State Development which is part of the East Side Initiative in which the market received 4 million dollars. The business and marketing plan will be released to the public in January. Kathleen Peterson, the director of the Market believes that it will ultimately include a change in hours and possibly a change in interior design.

Follow along with events at the Broadway Market by visiting their website at broadwaymarket.org. And be sure to stop by the market on November 19th for the “Wine and Dine” event that will preview the variety of wines available at the Thanksgiving wine sale which will last from the 20th until the 21st.

Click here to see a current list of market vendors.