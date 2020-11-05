Mural Alert: Julia Bottoms paints a wall at The Forge on Broadway

The Forge project at 490 Broadway is sporting a new mural. The piece was painted by muralist Julia Bottoms, who I spoke with earlier today. Here’s what she had to say:

Does the mural have a name?

“Out of the old comes something new…”

How did it come about?

It’s thanks to developer Ernst Valery (SAA EVI Development) who wanted something eye-catching, and would tell the story of the site itself. Before, the site was that of Buffalo Forge, which manufactured steel products. Then it was a brownfield (sitting fallow). For years, developer Rhonda Ricks* pushed to have this site developed; she wanted to build nice housing in the neighborhood – a neighborhood that doesn’t have enough of it. For years she ran into closed doors, until she teamed up with Ernst. She was committed to the site, and to the project. She passed away before the project was completed, but her vision did come to life – she got to see the beginning stages of the development.

*Aside from the Rhonda Ricks Memorial Mural, there is also a street named after the minority developer who literally “forged ahead” with her dream to build the housing development – the street is called Dr. Rhonda Ricks Way.

Tell me more about the design.

I wanted to talk about the history of the site and honor Ricks with the design. One of her favorite flowers was the rose. I knew from the beginning that I wanted to incorporate flowers… something growing where nothing had grown previously. The gears are a nod to the industrial history.

How big is it?

About 60 feet high by 48 wide.

What did you think when you first saw the wall?

For every muralist, seeing the wall for the first time, you get super excited. For me, it’s a dream to paint a surface that was so smooth. I’m used to painting on textures.