M&T Bank Launches Local Tech Apprenticeship Program

The world of tech is great, especially if you are in it. Yes, the world is your oyster, because the tech industry will always be growing, which means that your future is relatively secure.

That said, the tech industry is not something that you simply wake up one day and say, “I want to go apply for a tech job.”

In Buffalo, that poses a problem. Why? Because companies like M&T Bank are investing and growing, while bringing new tech jobs to the table. But in order to get a tech job, you need to have some training. So where does one go to get this training?

To resolve this conundrum, M&T Bank, in collaboration with IBM, Franklin Apprenticeships, and the Urban Institute, has launched a Z Development Program (ZDP) initiative that is considered “a first-of-its-kind IT infrastructure apprenticeship program for employers across the country.”

Named for the IBM Z enterprise platform, the ZDP initiative will develop entry-level technologists who will support mission critical, core banking platforms that run on IBM Z and connect community members with in-demand skills to start careers in technology.

This infrastructure apprenticeship program, created by IBM, is considered a “New Collar” workforce program designed to attract and train IBM Z talent that will help tech companies to better source talent potential from untapped talent pools. Ultimately, this Mainframe Apprenticeship will help potential job applicants from non-traditional backgrounds and underserved communities to tap into tech positions that they would otherwise not have the ability to access and potentially fill.

“The ZDP initiative will eliminate barriers to accessing the skills necessary for rewarding careers in technology,” said Mike Wisler, Chief Information Officer at M&T Bank. “In launching this local apprenticeship program, we will help solve a challenge facing our industry by expanding opportunities for people within our Buffalo community. Working alongside other components of our Tech Academy program, it will contribute to our region’s collective efforts to build a diverse technology workforce that drives innovation and inclusive growth.”

“In the era of hybrid cloud, investment in IBM Z skills in key areas like resiliency, security, flexibility and application modernization are a critical piece of digital transformation,” said Meredith Stowell, VP, IBM Z Ecosystem. “The program creates a scalable model that simplifies apprenticeship adoption for large and small employers across the country ready to hire and provides more accessible opportunities for Americans of all backgrounds to build the IT skills businesses need.”

This new initiative is part of a widespread charge to address inclusion and diversity within the tech workforce. Plus, this is not simply talk for the sake of it – M&T is making a stand by committing to hire 10 ZDP apprentices, certified with Department of Labor (DOL) credentials, for its 2021 program.

The two-year ZDP curriculum and apprenticeship will include: