Model Unit Open at The West End

A spectacular model unit has been completed at The West End development in Waterfront Village. The three-story residence at 272 Lakefront Boulevard features high-end finishes including an elevator. It is open for viewing on Saturdays from 1 until 3 pm and by appointment.

Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation’s The West End will include 20 units on a 2.4-acre parcel along Lakefront Boulevard between the Portside and Marina Park communities. The largest building in the project is nearing completion.

“There are six units still available in our eight-unit building that is currently constructed,” says Hunt Real Estate’s Deacon Tasker who is overseeing sales for the project.

“We can deliver a finished unit in six months from contract,” says Tasker. “That reflects a buyer choosing most of their interior finishes. Included in the purchase is 10 hours of design time with interior design firm Gavigan & Gruppo.”

The design team will assist buyers to customize their home including the selection of flooring, lighting, countertops, appliances and other finishes.

One of the two units sold in the first building is the large 3,527 sq.ft. end unit closest to Erie Basin Marina. The remaining units in the building contain 2,679 sq.ft. of living space, three bedrooms and three and a half baths and start at $899,000. The model unit is priced at $999,000.

Starting prices for the townhouses in the future four-unit buildings along Lakefront Boulevard and Ojibwa Circle range from $850,000 to $999,000. All are three bedroom, three and half bath plans with 2,679 sq.ft. to 2,698 sq.ft. of living space.

All of the units include two balconies on the second level of each home, large master suites with a walk-in closet, and two car side-by-side garages. Carmina Wood Morris is project architect.

Get Connected: Deacon Tasker, HUNT Real Estate, 716.208.7007