Marty McGee, Buffalo’s own “Rocketman,” featured in Atomic Ranch

Marty McGee, the guy who rallied to get a Nikola Tesla sculpture designed, sculpted, and erected in downtown Buffalo, has been featured in Atomic Ranch magazine for his love of Space Age-era furniture and objects. I’ve seen some of McGee’s personal collection of Space Age toys, clocks, lamps, furniture, etc., and can honestly say that Buffalo is lucky to have such an expert on the subject in our midst.

McGee is not just a collector, he’s someone who lives the lifestyle. When he vacations, he travels to cities that boast “Jetsonian” heritage. He’s also always on the hunt for elusive retro modernist articles that inspired a generation fascinated by mankind’s travel into space, and pushbutton technology.

Aside from being a local retro expert (including Tiki culture), McGee also sells vintage wares at The Peddler Flea Market (on Elmwood) and Funky Town Vintage. McGee also takes the show on the road – for example, he presented part of his collection in Palm Springs at the Artifacts of the Future expo in 2019. He has also exhibited locally, at CooCoo U and Hallwalls, among other places.

Were you born in Buffalo? If not where are you from?

I was born at Children’s Hospital on Bryant St.

How did you get so into Space Age?

When I was growing up in the 60’s the Bell “rocketman*” and the Jetsons must have had an impact on me. Of course the Space Race was a huge influence too. Really the album cover artwork of an Eno album I saw a long time ago and a B&W photo of architect Richard Neutra’s Lovell House, designed and built 1927-1929. When I saw it and and noted the date I was amazed. How could something from then look like the future of Now? It looked like a scene from the Jetsons. I think I saw that photo for the first time in 1990. That was the beginning of my interest in the world of futuristic prescient designs. It was the trigger point.

*A jetpack resides at the State University of New York at Buffalo’s Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering.[2]