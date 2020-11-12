Marrano Seeking City Development Sites

In a story about its push into the Rochester market, Marrano Homes hints about future plans in Buffalo. Marrano CEO Patrick Marrano says the builder is looking at additional opportunities in the city, including townhouses and even patio homes. Marrano says development on the East Side is also a possibility.

From The Buffalo News:

Marrano is eagerly looking ahead to finding another city project to pursue – possibly on the East Side, with townhomes. He said he and his executives have been talking to Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown and his staff, who are “eager to see something.”

“There’s land there. The question is how the market would react,” Marrano said. “But there’s a lot of work to get it to the point where it makes sense.”

He noted that the company has received many inquiries about when it will start building patio homes in the city, and said they hope to identify another target for development by year-end or early next year.

Marrano has built market-rate, affordable, and high-end condominiums in the city. Their work includes infill homes in the Georgia/Prospect, Cottage/Maryland, and near East Side areas; new homes in the Walden Woods and Main LaSalle Place subdivisions; and, the Harbour Pointe condominiums in Waterfront Village.

The builder has a number of patio home communities underway in suburban areas (above). The single-story homes offer a maintenance-free lifestyle with snow removal, landscaping and grass cutting managed through a Homeowner’s Association. Marrano has built a few townhome communities in suburban areas over the years but its focus has been on detached homes. The builder is currently constructing townhomes at Windstone in Williamsville (below) and is starting work on Juniper Townhomes in Lancaster.

The region’s largest new home builder is getting closer to building homes in the newest phase of Colvin Estates in North Buffalo. Over half of the 30 new lots available in the third phase accessed from Starin Avenue have been reserved.

“The focus is on getting the road and curbs in within the next 30 days,” says Marrano New Home Construction Professional Kelly Murphy. “Then Marrano can apply for building permits shortly after that. Fortunately the weather has been cooperating.”

Demand for the new homes, which start in the mid-$300’s, remains strong.

“I get phone calls for Colvin Estates all the time and I meet with potential buyers a couple of times a week,” says Murphy.

The 34 homes Marrano constructed in the second phase of Colvin Estates sold quickly. Prices ranged from $327,100 to $526,926.

Get Connected: Kelly Murphy, Marrano Homes, 716.809.8671