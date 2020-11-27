Local Shoppers Wanted!

It’s going to be a tough winter for small retailers, for a lot of reasons. That’s why business organizations are doing everything possible to rally people to shop locally, instead of online or at the big box stores.

To that end, the Hertel Business Association has come up with a clever way to get more people supporting their neighborhood shops. The organization has teamed up with Oxford Pennant to offer a flag that can be “pinned” with various buttons. Each of the buttons represents a local shop.

Here’s how it works:

Buy a pennant at hertel-ave.com . Pick up starts December 5th @ Spoke & Dagger Co. during their normal business hours. Shop local for your holiday items and when you spend $20 at the participating Hertel Ave Businesses, you will receive their logo button to pin on your pennant from November 27th-December 24th The more Hertel businesses you shop at, the more buttons you collect to pin on your pennant and the more chances you have to win fun prizes!

It’s all part of the Association’s 2020 Holiday Campaign, which has been launched to help provide support in the form of enhanced customer loyalty incentives.

Below is a list of businesses and supporters that are participating in the “Hertel Is Where My Heart Is” campaign.