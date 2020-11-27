Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Local Shoppers Wanted!

0 Comments

It’s going to be a tough winter for small retailers, for a lot of reasons. That’s why business organizations are doing everything possible to rally people to shop locally, instead of online or at the big box stores.

To that end, the Hertel Business Association has come up with a clever way to get more people supporting their neighborhood shops. The organization has teamed up with Oxford Pennant to offer a flag that can be “pinned” with various buttons. Each of the buttons represents a local shop.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Buy a pennant at hertel-ave.com. Pick up starts December 5th @ Spoke & Dagger Co. during their normal business hours.
  2. Shop local for your holiday items and when you spend $20 at the participating Hertel Ave Businesses, you will receive their logo button to pin on your pennant from November 27th-December 24th 
  3. The more Hertel businesses you shop at, the more buttons you collect to pin on your pennant and the more chances you have to win fun prizes!

It’s all part of the Association’s 2020 Holiday Campaign, which has been launched to help provide support in the form of enhanced customer loyalty incentives.

Below is a list of businesses and supporters that are participating in the “Hertel Is Where My Heart Is” campaign.

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments