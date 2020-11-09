Legalization of weed in NYS looks promising in 2021

The pandemic has brought about a lot of changes, to be certain. But one change that could come about even faster is the legalization of recreational marijuana in New York State. As a way to bolster the beleaguered economy, Governor Andrew Cuomo is pushing harder for the state Legislature to finally come to terms with the inevitable.

Cuomo says that NYS should be following the lead of New Jersey, which legalized marijuana by ballot initiative (see NBC). Other states are going to even further extremes to decriminalize all recreational drugs, and/or legalize hallucinogens such as psilocybin, which is found in magic mushrooms.

In 2018, Cuomo announced a feasibility study, but nothing much came about from the study. Now the writing is on the wall that marijuana should not only be decriminalized (passed in NYS in 2019), it should be legalized, as soon as 2021.

NYS has a fiscally rocky road ahead. The legalization of marijuana would help to take the edge off.

