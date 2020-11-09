Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Legalization of weed in NYS looks promising in 2021

0 Comments

The pandemic has brought about a lot of changes, to be certain. But one change that could come about even faster is the legalization of recreational marijuana in New York State. As a way to bolster the beleaguered economy, Governor Andrew Cuomo is pushing harder for the state Legislature to finally come to terms with the inevitable.

Cuomo says that NYS should be following the lead of New Jersey, which legalized marijuana by ballot initiative (see NBC). Other states are going to even further extremes to decriminalize all recreational drugs, and/or legalize hallucinogens such as psilocybin, which is found in magic mushrooms. 

In 2018, Cuomo announced a feasibility study, but nothing much came about from the study. Now the writing is on the wall that marijuana should not only be decriminalized (passed in NYS in 2019), it should be legalized, as soon as 2021. 

NYS has a fiscally rocky road ahead. The legalization of marijuana would help to take the edge off.

Lead image by Esteban Lopez

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments