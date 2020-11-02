Kiosko Latino Graduates From The West Side Bazaar

There is something to be said about our country’s intense love for all things Mexican food related. Sometimes, these foods seem to be the cure-all for just about any bad day.

Going through a break up? Eat a burrito.

Your car got towed? Eat a taco.

The Bills lost? Eat some nachos.

Unfortunately, we have so often been sold a phony, Americanized version of these to-die-for delicacies.

Luckily for Buffalonians, a short trip to the West Side is all it takes to get an authentic Mexican meal. Kiosko Latino, the bustling Puerto Rican and Mexican food vendor previously known for its popularity at the West Side Bazaar, has just recently expanded with its new brick and mortar location at 345 West Ferry Street.

Maria del Carmen Rodriguez is the chef behind the delicious offerings at Kiosko Latino. While she was born in New York City, she was raised in Puerto Rico. Growing up, she was able to perfect the art of making Puerto Rican classics such as pastelillos and tostones, with cooking skills passed down from her mother and grandmother.

While her husband, Alain Rodriguez, was stationed in the Navy in San Diego, she was able to expand her cooking expertise, and begin diving into the world of classic Mexican cuisine such as tacos, burritos, and enchiladas. After completing his service in the Navy in 1993, the couple found themselves in Buffalo, and have been here ever since.

Owning a restaurant has always been the dream and thanks to the West Side Bazaar this dream was finally able to become a reality! “My husband has experience in bakeries and I was interested in putting together Mexican and Puerto Rican food.” The Rodriguez family held a spot in the West Side Bazaar for three and a half years with dedicated customers and a flourishing popularity. Their business grew so much that the need to expand became inevitable. This new location may be foreign to Kiosko Latino customers, but I learned that Maria has been accessing the kitchen there for the three and a half years! “I used to cook here and take the food over to sell at the West Side Bazaar. But finally, I just requested this whole space,” explains Maria.

Kiosko Latino made the full switch to the new location on October 1st and business has been better than ever. The restaurant remains fully operational through take-out and delivery currently, but Maria has hopes that one day it will turn into a full dining experience.

Visit kiosko-latino.square.site or call 716-424-2000 to place an order for the “real deal” version of all your Mexican and Puerto Rican food favorites.

Kiosko Latino | 345 West Ferry Street | Buffalo NY