Since we can’t see live theatre, the next best thing is to experience ‘In Character… Buffalo.’ Featuring some of WNY’s favorite actors in unexpected roles – assumed characters as hobos, vikings, rockstars, bodyBuilders, among others, this photo portrait show is something completely different that you won’t want to miss.

This ‘unusual suspects’ show is the brainchild of Jack Hunter, who initially launched the project in LA. Hunter spent 30 years acting in almost every theatre in Buffalo, a veritable toast of the town in his own right, before exiting for LA for a 12 year stint. That’s where he first got this idea, as part of a photography class (a photo study). Since his LA friends were all in the film industry, he decided the capture them ‘in character.’ Upon returning to Buffalo 3 years ago, he opted to extend the project, to include a completely different host of characters, including Richard Lambert, Artistic Director of New Phoenix theatre (inset and lead image, as a starving artist).

The show is displayed at Matinee, 700 Main Street. Matinee is one of my favorite bar/lounges in Buffalo. The owners, Rex Keppel and Kevin Shanahan, rely on special events like this to help keep their small business open during uncertain times. And for anyone that is worried about the pandemic, management takes all of the required precautions to ensure that guests are as safe as possible.

Keppel and Shanahan were recently guests on a podcast interview with Buffalo actor Peter Palmisano, discussing everything new and exciting at Matinee. If you like what you hear (and see), be sure to swing by Matinee for a closer inspection.

Matinee | 698 Main Street | Buffalo, NY | (716) 359-2977 | Facebook

Learn more about Matinee