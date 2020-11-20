How do we fix Thanksgiving?

2020 has been a year of disasters, but we still have many things for which we are thankful. We are a resilient city because of our caring, hardworking, and hard playing people. It is our tight-knit neighborhoods that make us special. I could wander up and down the residential streets endlessly, and never get tired of looking at all the beautiful homes. It’s this gathering place that typically makes Thanksgiving a much loved holiday.
But this is not a ‘typical’ year.
Due to COVID-19, we have been asked not to host family gatherings. That means all our houses will be a little less noisy and chaotic. Our holiday tables will invariably look different with less fixings and fewer friends to share it.
What do we do? Maybe we can capture the same sense of community by bringing prepared foods into our home while supporting area restaurants who have been hit so hard. One thing we can all agree on – we are grateful for our local chefs.
So, Buffalo – let others do some or all of the cooking this year. Take this opportunity to add something new to your table, try a new side, create a new tradition, or take the time to virtually bond with loved ones as opposed to dealing with a hot, messy kitchen. Doesn’t that sound nice?
If you are considering having someone else cook your Thanksgiving meal this year, we have assembled a shortlist of restaurants that are providing the essentials, and then some.
Be sure to take a gander at these robust offerings:
If you have a suggestion, or are a restaurant and want to be added to this list, email us at social@buffalorising.com. This list will be updated until Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM.
- The Dapper Goose
491 Amherst St, Buffalo, NY 14207
- Las Puertas
385 Rhode Island St, Buffalo, NY 14213
- Black Sheep Restaurant and Bar
367 Connecticut St, Buffalo, NY 14213
- 100 Acres: The Kitchens at Hotel Henry
444 Forest Ave, Buffalo, NY 14213
- Butter Block
426 Rhode Island St, Buffalo, NY 14213
- Marble & Rye
112 Genesee St, Buffalo, NY 14203
- The Old Orchard Inn
2095 Blakeley Corners Rd, East Aurora, NY 14052
- The Roycroft Inn
40 S Grove St, East Aurora, NY 14052
- Salvatore’s Hospitality
6461 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043
- Chez Ami in the Curtiss Hotel
210 Franklin St #2, Buffalo, NY 14202
- Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
301 Franklin St, Buffalo, NY 14202
- Curry’s Restaurant and Pub
864 Kenmore Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216
- Eagle House
5578 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221
- The Mansard
3365 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127
- Panorama on Seven
95 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203
- Oliver’s Restaurant
2095 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216
- Toutant
437 Ellicott St, Buffalo, NY, 14203