How do we fix Thanksgiving?

2020 has been a year of disasters, but we still have many things for which we are thankful. We are a resilient city because of our caring, hardworking, and hard playing people. It is our tight-knit neighborhoods that make us special. I could wander up and down the residential streets endlessly, and never get tired of looking at all the beautiful homes. It’s this gathering place that typically makes Thanksgiving a much loved holiday.

But this is not a ‘typical’ year.

Due to COVID-19, we have been asked not to host family gatherings. That means all our houses will be a little less noisy and chaotic. Our holiday tables will invariably look different with less fixings and fewer friends to share it.

What do we do? Maybe we can capture the same sense of community by bringing prepared foods into our home while supporting area restaurants who have been hit so hard. One thing we can all agree on – we are grateful for our local chefs.

So, Buffalo – let others do some or all of the cooking this year. Take this opportunity to add something new to your table, try a new side, create a new tradition, or take the time to virtually bond with loved ones as opposed to dealing with a hot, messy kitchen. Doesn’t that sound nice?

If you are considering having someone else cook your Thanksgiving meal this year, we have assembled a shortlist of restaurants that are providing the essentials, and then some.

Be sure to take a gander at these robust offerings:

If you have a suggestion, or are a restaurant and want to be added to this list, email us at social@buffalorising.com. This list will be updated until Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM.

The Dapper Goose

491 Amherst St, Buffalo, NY 14207

Las Puertas

385 Rhode Island St, Buffalo, NY 14213

Black Sheep Restaurant and Bar

367 Connecticut St, Buffalo, NY 14213

100 Acres: The Kitchens at Hotel Henry

444 Forest Ave, Buffalo, NY 14213

Butter Block

426 Rhode Island St, Buffalo, NY 14213

Marble & Rye

112 Genesee St, Buffalo, NY 14203

The Old Orchard Inn

2095 Blakeley Corners Rd, East Aurora, NY 14052

The Roycroft Inn

40 S Grove St, East Aurora, NY 14052

Salvatore’s Hospitality

6461 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043

Chez Ami in the Curtiss Hotel

210 Franklin St #2, Buffalo, NY 14202

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

301 Franklin St, Buffalo, NY 14202

Curry’s Restaurant and Pub

864 Kenmore Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216

Eagle House

5578 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221

The Mansard

3365 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127

Panorama on Seven

95 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203

Oliver’s Restaurant

2095 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216