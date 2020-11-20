Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

How do we fix Thanksgiving?

List will be updated until Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM.

0 Comments

2020 has been a year of disasters, but we still have many things for which we are thankful. We are a resilient city because of our caring, hardworking, and hard playing people. It is our tight-knit neighborhoods that make us special. I could wander up and down the residential streets endlessly, and never get tired of looking at all the beautiful homes. It’s this gathering place that typically makes Thanksgiving a much loved holiday.

But this is not a ‘typical’ year.

Due to COVID-19, we have been asked not to host family gatherings. That means all our houses will be a little less noisy and chaotic. Our holiday tables will invariably look different with less fixings and fewer friends to share it.

What do we do? Maybe we can capture the same sense of community by bringing prepared foods into our home while supporting area restaurants who have been hit so hard. One thing we can all agree on – we are grateful for our local chefs.

So, Buffalo – let others do some or all of the cooking this year. Take this opportunity to add something new to your table, try a new side, create a new tradition, or take the time to virtually bond with loved ones as opposed to dealing with a hot, messy kitchen. Doesn’t that sound nice?

If you are considering having someone else cook your Thanksgiving meal this year, we have assembled a shortlist of restaurants that are providing the essentials, and then some.

Be sure to take a gander at these robust offerings:

If you have a suggestion, or are a restaurant and want to be added to this list, email us at social@buffalorising.com. This list will be updated until Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM.

  • Toutant
    437 Ellicott St, Buffalo, NY, 14203

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments