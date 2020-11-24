“Hot Takes” Lecture and Chicken Wing Pop-up

Wing aficionado Marc Moscato continues to bring the heat, with his wing tours, bike rides, lectures, and pop-ups. This time around, Moscato is promoting a free Zoom lecture that will discuss the history of the chicken wing, and Buffalo’s role in elevating the wing to its current cult status. After all, chicken wings are now right up there with pizza and burgers as America’s favorite foods.

“Chicken wings: they’re an international sensation that put Buffalo, NY on the culinary map. Yet for most, the debate ends at who is better: Anchor Bar or Duff’s. In this free Zoom lecture and chicken wing pop-up, we’ll dive deep into the hidden history behind Buffalo’s most famous and fabled dish through a series of “hot takes” and “hot wings.” – Marc Moscato

The Zoom lecture will be held on Wednesday, December 2, from 6pm-7pm. Mascoto and his Buffalo Bike Tours is partnering with the Buffalo History Museum on this latest “Zoomventure.” Participants in the lecture, which includes a wing pop-up event, include Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo Bike Tours, Southern Junction, and Tiny Thai.

Speakers include:

Cynthia Van Ness , Director of Library and Archives at Buffalo History Museum, will share highlights from the museum’s chicken wing collection, including menus from as early as the 1850s. She is the author of Victorian Buffalo and Quotable Buffalo.

Arthur Bovino is a veteran food writer and author of Buffalo Everything, and its companion cookbook. A trained cook, Arthur started at The New York Times and led the food site The Daily Meal as its executive editor. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bon Appétit, TimeOut, First We Feast, Food52, Travel + Leisure, Rough Guides, and more.

Lina Brown Young , daughter of John Young, will describe her first-hand memories of Wings N’ Things, Buffalo’s first chicken wing restaurant. The eatery was a popular cornerstone in Buffalo’s black community in the 1960s and was well known for its secret mumbo sauce, described as “lip smacking and liver quivering”.

Marc Moscato , owner of Buffalo Bike Tours , will share his experience starting “The Wing Ride”, a tour of Buffalo wing history by bicycle. A native Buffalonian, Moscato will discuss developing the tour and historical recipes dating back more than 2,000 years.

The lecture will be followed up by a tasty chicken wing pop-up at Southern Junction on Chandler Street. The event, called “Hot Takes,” will be held on Monday, December 7. The following wing slingers will be featured at the pop-up:

Lina Brown Young’s Legendary Mumbo Wings: Mumbo wings are the original Buffalo wing that started it all (yes, even before the Anchor Bar)! After 23+ years, Lina Brown Young makes available her father John Young’s mysterious recipe. You won’t find these wings on any other menu in Buffalo but you won’t regret trying this original and iconic Buffalo dish, often described as “lip smacking and liver quivering.”

Tiny Thai’s Imperial Consort Wings: The imperial consort wing is the oldest known chicken wing recipe in the world, dating back to the Tang Dynasty in China, circa 750 AD. Originally inspired by Yang Guifei, one of the four beauties of China, the wing is known for its sweet, alcoholic flavor – one of the empresses’ vices (this variation is cooked in port, sherry, and brandy). While still found in villages in China, you’d be hard pressed to find this dish anywhere in the United States…until now.

Southern Junction’s Pizza Kolache & Smokey Tikka Log: 2 X Pizza Kolaches – Semi Sweet Pastry dough Stuffed with Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Basil filling. 2 X Smokey Tikka Logs – Deep fried logs filled with smoked chicken tikka. Comes with a side of smoked spicy marinara.

“Hot Takes Game Day Pack: For $30, patrons will be able to try historic wing recipes by Southern Junction, Lina Brown Young, and Tiny Thai. The take out event is a game day (Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers). Pre-orders can be placed on the Southern Junction website.” – Mark Moscato

Hot Takes Zoom Lecture, Wednesday, December 2nd, 6pm-7pm, Free (Online)

Hot Takes Chicken Wing Pop Up, Monday, December 7th, 7pm-8pm, $30/ order (Southern Junction, 27 Chandler St)

More information on the lecture and the pop-up can be found at the Facebook Event

NOTE: Orders are to-go only and by pre-sale only. Pickup is on Monday 12/7 between 7:00 and 8:00 p.m. Pickup times will be assigned during checkout. Be sure to wear a mask.