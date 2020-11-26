Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

H&L Development Buys 2110 Seneca

In a pre-Thanksgiving purchase, Hook & Ladder Development has added to its development plate along Seneca Street. The real estate company headed by Gino Gatti, John Otto and Peter Scarcello purchased 2110 Seneca Street from Ronald Canestro yesterday for $95,000. The 2,976 sq.ft. building, subject to an interesting remodeling job over the years, includes two apartments.

Hook & Ladder is creating an impressive development cluster around the property. Last month, the company bought 2115 Seneca and an adjacent parking lot at 2119 Seneca (image below, left). Those properties are east of 2111 Seneca which Hook & Ladder Development renovated and has its offices in (below, left/center) and is across the street from another renovation project it undertook at 2114 Seneca (below, right).

Hook & Ladder’s commercial properties are focused on Seneca Street including 1880, 1890, 1892, 2096, 2342, and 2344 Seneca Street.

Get Connected: Hook & Ladder Development, 716.768.3624

