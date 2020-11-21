Help support the new Parkside Tour of Homes App

Kickstarter crowdfunding campaigns are not always for new businesses and startups. Sometimes they are started to help fuel a struggling enterprise, or even event. And in a world where events are essentially forbidden in person, many organizations are trying to figure out ways to support their non-profit and grassroots initiatives. That’s why the Parkside Community Association has launched a Kickstarter campaign, to support the 2020 Annual Tour of Homes.

The funding for the campaign will be directed towards building a virtual app for the tour, which will come in handy for years to come.

“This app will ensure that we can carry on our great Parkside Tour of Homes regardless of any social distancing concerns. The tour will be done in a way that’s far easier to participate in, for the tourists, the homeowners and the PCA. The app will help facilitate other neighborhood tours, events, and programming and enable us to partner with other organizations to help them engage and empower their communities. Lastly this app will help ensure the financial viability of the PCA and the preservation of the history and legacy of Parkside!” – Parkside Community Association

Homes in the neighborhood were constructed between 1880 thru 1930 and include designs by prominent local architects E.B. Green, Frank Lloyd Wright and William Sydney Wicks.

This is a really big deal for Parkside, the architecture, and the people that live there. This is a chance to invest in a part of the city that is home to The Zoo, The Darwin-Martin House, and countless homes that were built in the style of American Four Square, Victorian, Colonial Revival, Craftsman, and the Arts & Crafts bungalow.

Plus, if the app gets built, the technology will be available for other historic districts to promote their own tours, which is pretty awesome when you consider the potential and the possibilities.

The fundraiser is currently underway – there are 9 more days to raise the funds, in order to build the app. You can click here to lend your support to the cause.

For more information, visit www.parksidebuffalo.org.