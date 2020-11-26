The Health Professions Hub at D’Youville Receives a $1 Million Boost

The Health Professions Hub at D’Youville has been given a $1 million boost thanks to KeyBank, in partnership with the First Niagara Foundation. This significant 58,751 square foot development will be a huge boon for a West Side neighborhood that has seen a number of recent success stories as of late. Once complete, the state-of-the-art education, training, and community health center, currently under construction at the corner of Connecticut and West Avenues, will be a central ‘hub’ for healthcare, community engagement, and job opportunities. It will also add some much needed infill, in a neighborhood that has an excess of surface parking.

This development project is especially timely, as it will aid in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for low-income, and minority families.

“We at KeyBank are committed to ensuring that all members of our community have access to quality healthcare and workforce development opportunities,” said Gary Quenneville, KeyBank Regional Executive and Buffalo Market President. “The D’Youville Health Professions Hub will transform healthcare in Buffalo by providing much-needed clinical care for residents in the heart of our city’s West Side, while also offering health professions education, training and degree programs in a state-of-the-art setting.”

“KeyBank in partnership with the First Niagara Foundation is excited about the work taking place at the Health Professions Hub to prepare individuals for thriving futures, while creating opportunities to inspire lasting change. They are working to remove the barriers of racial inequity found in existing health systems and will serve as a national think tank on inclusive solutions to healthcare issues in low and moderate income communities,” said Elizabeth Gurney, Executive Director of the KeyBank and First Niagara Foundations. “The Hub will have an incredible impact on our community by creating educational opportunities and certification programs for students that never existed before, creating pathways to good healthcare practices and economic success.”

The site will serve as another pandemic response center in the months to follow and will offer critical simulation experience in place of clinical requirements as hospitals and accreditors move to an outcomes-based simulation model.

“We are profoundly grateful for this generous gift from KeyBank and the First Niagara Foundation toward our Health Professions Hub,” said D’Youville President Lorrie A. Clemo, PhD. “This $1 million gift is a tremendous vote of confidence in our vision for building healthy, thriving communities in Western New York, particularly on Buffalo’s West Side, and in providing the highest level of hands-on education and training for our health professions students and community members. KeyBank’s deep commitment to Buffalo and their investment in promoting the health and well-being of our community are truly remarkable and we are forever grateful.”