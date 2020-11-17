HANSA Offers a Workspace for Everyone

Amidst the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has created for many professionals trying to make spaces at home work – often with limited technology and ongoing distractions – the variety of options at Uniland Development Company’s HANSA “all-in-one” professional workspace are a welcome relief.

Located at 505 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, in a building comprising two stories and 32,000 square feet, HANSA offers open coworking desks, private offices and large suites, technologically-equipped meeting rooms of varying size, and plenty of common areas. There are plenty of extra places to work or relax on comfortable lounge furniture in private areas or beside the fireplace. There is even a wellness room for meditation or power naps.

After touring coworking spaces around the country, Uniland’s team designed an office space that is completely unique to Buffalo and offers a variety of amenities and membership options. The facility has on-site support services throughout the day and 24/7 keyed access for monthly members. In addition to workspaces, meeting room and event space, they offer social and educational opportunities with seminars, socially distanced networking and happy hour events, and wellness activities for their members.

“We have daily passes and monthly memberships for our open coworking desks and offices, and we offer monthly memberships for dedicated desks, offices and team suites,” said Jill Pawlik, Senior Marketing Manager. “The monthly memberships give our members the flexibility to adjust their space needs as their business dictates. However, if there is a company that wants to lock in an annual rate, we will also accommodate that. HANSA is about having options, not restrictions.”

Since their soft opening, the team at HANSA has welcomed professionals from multiple industries into their facility, including medical, tech, finance and insurance, staffing, and marketing. Their main clients are local professionals whose offices closed during the pandemic and who are finding they aren’t as productive at home as they need to be.

The response has been excitement and wonder that Buffalo now has a place like this that larger cities have long enjoyed,” Pawlik said. “We have had hundreds of people tour the facility since September because once they see it in person – the different workspaces, the various meeting rooms , and the common areas, the amenities, and our professional staff – they get it and they want to be here.

The workspace options at HANSA include open, unreserved desks in their coworking space, reserved desks within the open environment, private offices for up to seven people, and private suites that accommodate up to 25 employees. Suites include one or more private offices and a meeting room, depending on their size. HANSA also offers meeting rooms with state-of-the-art AV equipment, high-speed internet, and flat-screen displays, which are ideal in this age of primarily virtual meetings. They even have a podcast studio for both audio and visual recordings.

The use of meeting rooms is open to anyone. Just call or book online. HANSA also offers large spaces for groups and, again, membership is not required. Their large “Great Room” accommodates up to 40 people and is quite versatile with its movable chairs and desks, partitions, dual cameras, podium/microphone, sound system, and a 10 x 6 foot video wall for impactful presentations.

The HANSA team, in partnership with University at Buffalo’s IDEA Center, is also working through the process to become the first coworking center in the country that is certified for Universal Design, which required a socially responsible design approach to ensure usability, wellness and inclusion for all clients regardless of ability. HANSA’s Universal Design features include continuous travel throughout the facility without encountering changes in ground level, wide pathways connecting all program spaces, generous clearances and turning spaces for those using wheeled mobility devices, functional adaptation options in meeting spaces, and management staff who are trained to assist members of all abilities.

Additional amenities at HANSA include telecommunications, mail services, free high-speed internet, free coffee and snacks, printing and copying, an open concept kitchen with café tables, refrigerator microwave and dishwasher, outdoor patio, mother’s room, meditation room, lockable storage and indoor bike storage, private phone booths, and private changing rooms with showers.

Those interested in exploring the space options at HANSA can take a tour of the facility, which can be booked through the HANSA website. They are currently offering a special where visitors who book a tour will get a free day pass to try out the space, too. The website offers full descriptions and photos of the various workspaces, the amenities available, and pricing. For more information, visit www.hansaworkspace.com.

