Good Look: The Grid

Construction on the largest downtown area residential building is finished and is now leasing. Cedarland Development and D&S Capital Real Estate constructed The Grid at 1159 Main Street. The five-story building includes 217 apartments, nearly double Seneca One’s and The Lafayette’s 115 units, and slightly more than The Forge’s 184 units on Broadway and Ciminelli’s 201 Ellicott with 201 units. The project is on the site of the Buffalo Motor Lodge property that Cedarland purchased in 2014. Architectural Resources designed the building.

The 130,000 sq.ft. building includes one-bedroom, two-bedroom and studio apartments. Three ground-level commercial spaces of approximately 1,200 sq.ft. each will also be available.

Apartments are located on floors one through five and the fifth floor will feature interior lounge space with an adjacent exterior rooftop deck. The first floor also includes 4,200 sq.ft. of residential amenity and co-work space. Rents range from $1,075 to $1,800.

Get Connected: Joelisa Lozada, 716-500-GRID