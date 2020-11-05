Get Your FreshFix

Let’s face it: the grocery store produce section can oftentimes bring about the most anxieties during our daily adult lives. With a million carts whizzing around and an abundance of produce options, narrowing down the search can seem nearly impossible. Not to mention how time consuming grocery store checkouts can be, even in the 20 items or less line. How novel would it be to receive fresh foods and local goods straight to your door each week?

This dream can now be a reality for Buffalonians! FreshFix, a locally owned and operated produce delivery service, offers you all of the things to love about a farmers market, but delivered directly to your doorstep.

FreshFix started about 4 and a half years ago, after Joshua Bowen and his wife Lucia Leone moved to Buffalo from North Carolina. With their experience from working with produce box delivery companies in the past, they had the knowledge and experience to realize that this idea could truly transform the way that the community was receiving produce and other goods.

Even though the couple was busy with full time careers, they both decided to take the leap of faith by starting a delivering company here in Buffalo, with the intention of expanding this city’s “farm-to-table” market.

The first year was an experimental time – working out of the Broadway Market supplied them with access to local farmers and producers in order to keep their dollar local.

They started the early stages of their business delivering about 20-30 boxes a week. Now, they have now grown 6-fold since the pandemic hit, forcing Joshua to quit his job in order to keep up with the growth.

To accommodate the growing sales, they run their business out of a commercial space at Niagara Frontier Terminal with ample room to pack up boxes and load them in the trucks for delivery. They also incorporated gift boxes into their offerings.

“Buffalo, in comparative terms to other cities, is in the infancy stage of the farm-to-table movement. We have come so far but we have a significant way to go. Our company is only one of those missing puzzle pieces,” they told me.

The company’s main goal is to deliver fresh and locally sourced produce to homes every single week (see options).

FreshFix is simple to use and more convenient than a regular CSA share, without a hefty upfront cost. There is zero commitment, and customers only pay for the boxes that are ordered each week, giving the freedom to skip a week if needed. The boxes are also customizable, making it easier to receive food and produce they will actually use.

FreshFix steers clear of single sourcing, by working with over 15 local farms in order to give more variety to their customers. In addition to farm fresh produce, there are also artisan goods such as breads, cheeses, spreads, meats, and coffee that can be added on to any box each week.

With colder weather approaching, FreshFix is the perfect solution to get the goods you need without leaving the comforts of your home – just let the good food come to you!

Visit their website to become a member today and add some freshness back into your daily life.