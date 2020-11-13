Gallery Watch: Michela Blower Art – Where Florence and Buffalo Collide

There is a certain kind of magic found within the (seemingly) mundane of everyday life- from the shape of the stones beneath our feet, to magnificent building architecture, to human interaction- art is undeniably associated with everything that we do.

Michela Blower, owner and operator of “Lion of Renaissance Enterprise,” offers a view into this fantastic realm through explosive paintings that encourage people to travel to the depths of their soul and take a hold of their emotions. With subtle hints to her home town of Florence, Italy, stepping into her new art gallery at 490 Niagara Street amplifies all of the senses – as if preparing for a journey to a different world- a place where Florence and Buffalo collide.

Art has always been a significant component of life for Blower. There was never a day, as a young child when art didn’t inhabit a major part of her home life. Growing up, she was blessed to live with her grandfather and grandmother who greatly encouraged her budding creativity. She owes much of her artistic success to her grandfather, who was himself an artist. While he practiced medicine by day, the night was filled with the mingling of incredible minds like Giorgo De Chirico around the dinner table and living room.

The air in Blower’s Florentine home was filled with ideas of psychology, metaphysics, and surrealism, always pushing her to see the world beyond the means of just the physical realm. As a young adult, this mindset followed her through her studies in psychology, and later her practice in that field for the majority of her life. Before anything else, Blower’s favorite title she holds dear is “mother.” Becoming pregnant at 19 came with trials of its own, but also proved to be the biggest blessing and greatest accomplishment of her entire life. Raising a son would be the major inspiration for her art career (as well, as her son’s who is now also an artist under the name Phillip Warp).

11 years ago, Blower made her way to Buffalo after meeting her now husband. She was overwhelmed by the culture shock of diversity, and freedom of expression without judgement found here. She immediately felt right at home, but found the greatest barrier to be her inability to speak the language fluently and consistently, putting a strain on her psychology career.

“I began to think of all the things I could do in this beautiful land of opportunities- I just wanted to communicate the love that I couldn’t with psychology because of the language barrier. I couldn’t treat people through words anymore, so I had to find a new way.”

There is a universal language that comes through artistic expression- feelings have no language barrier.

“Instead of using words, I started communicating like crazy by painting!”

With her volume of paintings beginning to increase and a considerable amount of offers on her artwork, she decided to begin her official journey as an artist and find a space for the community to come and observe the experience that is her paintings.

While Covid derailed the process significantly, it didn’t stop her from chasing her dream; instead it encouraged even more expression through ceramics, glass work, and different forms of functional art. The time during the pandemic prodded even more learning about her abilities and what fuels her creativity.

There is a hunger for knowledge embedded in every movement that Blower takes- her eyes study intently and her steps are slow and meaningful, truly a reflection of her art.

“This life is full of beautiful human interactions- it really is such a miracle.”

While her life has not always been easy, she has been positively shaped by hardships. Her art mirrors the beautiful dynamic of change and opportunity- there is nothing in this life that isn’t changing, including yourself. With each change comes an opportunity of its own- “nothing, even trauma, is ever meaningless.” Blower embodies a spirit of freedom, love, and beauty, and with each work of art, she is making the world a brighter place.

Visit the new gallery space Wednesday through Saturdays, 3pm until 7pm by appointment only; or, visit her etsy shop at “TuscanArtbyMichela” to purchase any of her paintings. Stay tuned through her facebook page “Michela Blower Art” for the launching of her new website and Instagram page.