Free Webinar – The Bills Now… & Then: A Historic Season and a Storied Franchise

If the Buffalo Bills make you want to shout, then you should consider tuning into a free webinar on Friday, December 11 at 12pm. The webinar will be hosted by Greg Tranter, author of Makers, Moments & Memorabilia: A Chronicle of Buffalo Professional Sports. Tranter is considered one of the leading Bills aficionados, who has been collecting/documenting the team’s memorabilia for 55 years. Back in 2016, Tranter donated his vast collection the Buffalo History Museum.

Now, Tranter will be discussing the current Bills season, as well as sports highlights throughout the team’s prolific and totally unpredictable history.

Join Greg Tranter for a look at what is shaping up to be an historic season for the Buffalo Bills before revisiting some of the pioneering moments of the franchise over the past six decades.

– Program presented by Western New York Heritage and The Buffalo History Museum

Virtual attendees to the webinar will also get a discount code to purchase Tranter’s book, which will make a great stocking stuffer. Plus, 100% of the proceeds from the book sales will benefit the two non-profit organizations. That means that the funds raised via book sales will help to support the Museum’s Bills collection, and ongoing efforts to preserve the team’s history in a way that is truly unprecedented and completely remarkable.

Free to attend – registration required.