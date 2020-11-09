Film Screening @ North Park Theatre: “The True Adventures of Wolfboy”

The long wait is over. “The True Adventures of Wolfboy” – a film shot in Buffalo over the course of 2017 – has finally being released and is also available on demand and on digital platforms from Vertical Entertainment.

The film, which held its world premiere at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival on July 2, 2019, was directed by Martin Krejčí, written by Olivia Dufault, and stars Jaeden Martell, Chloë Sevigny, John Turturro, Chris Messina, and Eve Hewson.

John Turturro stars in one of Buffalo’s largest film productions.

A quick viewing of the trailer also shines a light on another film star – Buffalo, NY.

Paul lives an isolated life with his father in upstate New York. He finds making friends impossible due to a rare condition he has known as congenital hypertrichosis – an affliction that causes an abnormal amount of hair growth all over his face and body. On his 13th birthday, Paul receives a mysterious gift that compels him to run away and seek out the mother he has never known.

Click here for screening days and times | North Park Theatre – 1428 Hertel Avenue

Click here to see all of the pandemic safety precautions that are in place at the North Park Theatre