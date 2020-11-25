Fat Bob’s @ 42 North

At a time when most restaurants are trying to figure out how to stay open, there are some restaurateurs out there who are taking the plunge to expand. One of those restaurants is Fat Bob’s which has decided to bring its authentic barbecue to the Southtowns. Fat Bob’s is teaming up with East Aurora’s 42 North Brewing Company, to enhance the brews and fill the bellies of brewery fans from around the region.

According to 42 North Founder, John Cimperman, “Fat Bob’s is the ideal partner for the brewery. Not only is their menu the perfect complement to craft beer, but they share our values and culture.”

Patrick Ryan, Fat Bob’s owner, added, “We have had great success doing pop-up events at the brewery the past few months. This success provided us the confidence to move forward as full-time partners with the brewery.”

The BBQ and brewery combo will be open Tuesday through Sunday, serving up hometown favorites such as pulled pork, smoked beef brisket, and award-winning mac ‘n’ cheese.

For over 20 years, headquartered in Allentown, and now with two food trucks on the road, Fat Bob’s knows a good opportunity when it sees one. And what better opportunity to tag team with a solid local brewery, that has already made a name for itself in the industry?

A creative partnership to help both parties get through these crazy times.

Moving forward, beer and BBQ fans can expect to find plenty of beer specials, as well as online ordering and curbside takeout. Per usual, the brewery is adhering to all social distancing mandates, and NYS COVID procedures are currently in place. To view the menu and order on-line, go to www.42northbrewing.com. Take-out orders can also be made by calling the brewery at 716-805-7500.

