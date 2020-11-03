CPX2020: Michael Falk (Drawn from Valor)

Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:30 pm

With Michael Falk

This session will introduce Michael’s tenure as the creative director at Drawn from Valor, a nonprofit animation studio that creates art and animation to help children and their families process trauma & PTSD, as well as how art and animation helped to significantly alleviate his symptoms of chronic PTSD and have been vital to the healing process. It will also explore ways the arts industry can help veterans find creative balance and provide opportunities for growth using his nonprofit The Rock or Something Foundation as the example.

Michael C. Falk

Michael Falk is an animator and cartoonist who’s professional background includes roles at MAD Magazine, DC Comics, and Nickelodeon Animation. He is the founder & creative director at Rock or Something Animation, a veteran-owned, veteran-staffed animation studio, and a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer.

