Construction Watch: Mount Aaron Village

Mount Aaron Village, a new affordable housing development on Genesee Street, is going vertical. The complex will have 59 units, including 18 apartments that will be dedicated specifically for people who need supportive services to live independently. Mt. Aaron Missionary Baptist Church is building the development on 19 vacant parcels located along Genesee, Adams, and Grey streets.

The development will include 59 apartments for families and seniors distributed among four buildings, the largest of which has 43 apartments and ground-floor commercial space for BestSelf Behavioral Health, the on-site supportive services provider, in a three-story building fronting Genesee Street.

The remaining 16 apartments are in three townhouse-style buildings. There are 16 one-bedroom, 27 two-bedroom, and 16 three-bedroom units.

Rents are set to be affordable to individuals and households earning at or below 30 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) for 18 apartments, at or below 50 percent of AMI for 39 apartments and two are priced to be affordable to households making at or below 60 percent of AMI.

The developers are Community Hope Builders, CDC and CB-Emmanuel Realty. Stieglitz Snyder Architecture is project architect.