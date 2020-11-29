Construction Watch: Larkin Projects on Seneca

Larkin Development Group’s has three attractive infill buildings nearing completion on Seneca Street. They are being constructed on parcels east of Larkin Square and were all designed by Schneider Architectural Services.
The largest, Mill Race Commons, is being constructed at the southeast corner of Seneca and Hydraulic streets. Brick work is underway on the five-story building that will include 70 apartments and 14,500 square feet of retail space.
Two additional buildings are underway at 864-872 Seneca Street just west of Smith Street. 872 Seneca will include 8,000 sq.ft. of space anchored by Paula’s Donuts and apartments on the second floor. 864 Seneca will have first floor retail and apartments above it.
