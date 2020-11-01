Construction Watch: First Calvary Church

First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church’s expansion is nearing completion. Its existing 10,000 sq.ft. church at the southeast corner of William Street and Jefferson Avenue is being converted into a Family Life Center and a new 16,658 sq.ft. sanctuary is being built south of it. The Family Life Center is envisioned as a multi-purpose space used for events, youth church services, and recreational sports.
The new sanctuary will have a seating capacity of 762 and will include space for dressing rooms, restrooms, and a conference space. Indianapolis-based HCO Architecture teamed up with studio T3 to design the $2.8 million project.