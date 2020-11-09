Construction Watch: Elmwood Crossing

The first new building in Elmwood Crossing is taking shape at the northeast corner of Elmwood Avenue and Bryant Street. Ellicott Development and Sinatra & Company Real Estate are constructing the five-story mixed-use structure on a former Children’s Hospital parking lot.

The building will include ground floor retail space, office space on the second floor, and 23 apartments on the upper levels. Five Star Bank plans to open a branch on the first floor.

There will be approximately 47 parking spaces available in a surface parking lot directly to the east of the site. Work is expected to be completed in mid-2021.