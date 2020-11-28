Construction Watch: 303 South Park

An historic building at the southwest corner of South Park Avenue and Chicago Street is prepping for new life. Ellicott Development is renovating the first floor of the building for “Queen City KG Doggie Day Care” according to City building permits.

The building contains 4,000 sq.ft. of space on the first floor and 1,678 sq.ft. on the second level. It is located in an area that Ellicott Development has been focusing its development efforts on including the Cooperage and 301 Ohio Street mixed-use projects two blocks to the south. Ellicott Development owns a number of vacant sites in the neighborhood and has talked about future plans for an office building at 300 Ohio Street and additional buildings south of 301 Ohio Street.