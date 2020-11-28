Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Construction Watch: 303 South Park

0 Comments

An historic building at the southwest corner of South Park Avenue and Chicago Street is prepping for new life. Ellicott Development is renovating the first floor of the building for “Queen City KG Doggie Day Care” according to City building permits.

The building contains 4,000 sq.ft. of space on the first floor and 1,678 sq.ft. on the second level. It is located in an area that Ellicott Development has been focusing its development efforts on including the Cooperage and 301 Ohio Street mixed-use projects two blocks to the south. Ellicott Development owns a number of vacant sites in the neighborhood and has talked about future plans for an office building at 300 Ohio Street and additional buildings south of 301 Ohio Street.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments