Big Reveal: Cedarland Plans Michigan/Best Project

With the paint barely dry at The Grid, Cedarland Development Group is planning its next project near the Medical Campus. Cedarland is proposing a three-story, 27-unit apartment building two blocks away at the northeast corner at Michigan Avenue and Best Street. The developer is seeking to buy vacant parcels at 160, 162, 164 Best and 1145 Michigan (red on map below) from the City to construct the $4 million project dubbed Campus Place. The site is kitty-corner to the two-building project approved for the Pilgrim Village site and north of City Honors School. The Buffalo News scored the rendering above.

From the Common Council agenda:

The Developer plans to utilize the property to build a residential housing complex with comprised of twenty-five (25) apartments units at market rate and two (2) affordable housing units an area median income of 60%. 50 parking spaces will also be included to be used by the residents (the “Project”). The developer currently maintains ownership of the parcels adjacent to the city owned lots and must acquire city owned lots to initiate the Project.

Cedarland owns vacant parcels located at 166 Best and 168 Best (blue above). An appraisal will determine the purchase price.