Buffalo Obscura Presents Artist Installations at Record Theatre

Buffalo Obscura, an arts collaborative still at work with social distance-friendly “events” during the pandemic, is presenting monthly installations at the Lafayette Avenue window of the Record Theatre, 1786 Main Street.

The Record Theatre series began in October with the work of photographer Rachele Schneekloth , whose installation titled “In This Together” looked at the “dignity and power and humanity” all around Buffalo, with a focus on the city’s “complex, brave, beautiful, wise, vulnerable people, with full, rich lives.”

Wrapping up this month, and still on display as of today, is Miggie Wong’s “Lightened Record Theater,” an installation celebratrating the power of records in a colorful and theatrical arrangement. Hundred of “records”/circles (made with transparent color films) are arranged and displayed on and behind the angled windows. Based on light sources from indoor and outdoor, “records” are lightened up in various colors. This visual installation of the colorful records expresses a tribute to the audio records once sold at this landmark store.

Starting December 4, Cat Willett’s installation will highlight three female musicians from Buffalo through illustrated portraits. Through the portraits, the artist aims to honor Record Theatre, the place that exposed her to the music that shaped her world as a child growing up in Buffalo, as well as the womxn that faced odds and struggle to share their vision with the masses. These musicians include Carlena Williams, a vocalist who was born in Buffalo in 1942 and went on to sing with Pink Floyd, Donna Summers, The Carpenters, Etta James, as well as create her own music; Kristen Pfaff, born in Buffalo in 1967, who later became the bassist for the band Hole, and who dedicated much of her life to standing against violence toward womxn; and Venetta Fields, born in Buffalo in 1941 and who became a backing vocalist for the Rolling Stones, Tina Turner, and Barbara Streisand.

“At a time when we are all impacted by challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, a struggling economy, and civic unrest all over the world, Buffalo Obscura is proud to present installations that focus on this time in Buffalo’s history and make creative use of the window space at Record Theatre,” says Molly Jarboe of Buffalo Obscura.

The Record Theatre was the first of six stores to open its doors throughout the 1970s in Buffalo, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Rochester, and Syracuse. In 2017, it was the last of the 21-store chain to close for good, marking the end of an era in Buffalo. Now vacant, the building remains a place of meaning to Buffalo music lovers who shopped there over a 41 year history. In 2019, the Record Theatre complex was acquired by a preservation-oriented development partnership with plans to restore and reactivate the site.