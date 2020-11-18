Buffalo Central Terminal Public Engagement Meeting # 2

Want to know what the future of the Central Terminal beholds? Hang on tight, because the second of four public meetings is coming up, and you are invited to take part. This upcoming public engagement meeting will be going over step two of the Buffalo Central Terminal master planning process. This is a chance to be a part of history in the making, as Buffalo prepares to reimagine the possibilities of the terminal and the grounds, including the renovation of the 8,000 square foot former restaurant space to make it ‘tenant ready.’

A big part of the preservation, and the future renovation of the terminal and grounds, is the relationship that it has with its host community – the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood. There is a real opportunity to energize the neighborhood, which is also home to the Broadway Market, and a number of exciting developments that have come to pass recently.

Ultimately, all of Broadway would benefit from these economic advancements, by strategically linking the neighborhood to downtown Buffalo – wouldn’t it be great to see a trolley some day? Trolleys are making a comeback, for a lot of reasons, including being considered ‘green’ transportation.

The sky is the limit with this project, especially with plenty of community participation.

Join the meeting via zoom link made available at www.buffaloterminalplan.org