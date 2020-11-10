Bloom Creative Arts: Bloom Beat Box

When I first heard about the Bloom Beat Box (a music subscription box for kids), I couldn’t hep but think how timely this nifty service was. With families working from home, internet shopping on the rise, and parents looking to get more creative with the way they teach their children, Bloom Creative Arts (BCA) is certainly onto something with the Bloom Beat Box.

“Bloom Creative Arts is an agency that offers Music Therapy, Whole-Child music lessons, and most recently, the Bloom Beat Box,” said Sarah Crates, Music Therapist and Rock Band Leader. “Each box is filled with engaging instruments and materials to use along with our Bloom Beat Box music curriculum, which is designed by our Board Certified Music Therapists.”

“We worked to create a product that would be brought to people’s doorsteps that can enrich the lives of children in the safety of their own.”

Crates joins an impressive line-up of teachers, musicians, coaches, therapists, pathologists, and “rockers” (see line-up) who have come together to provide varied lessons and programming to a wide range of early learners (see the Bloom Education Process).

The Bloom Beat Box is a spin-off from BCA’s standard educational programming, that can be introduced to a child at home.

The Bloom Beat Box is designed for your Little Rocker ages 2-6 yrs old.

“Each video targets fine and gross motor skills, social emotional growth and expression, pre-academic skills, language and communication skills, and even strategies to build coping skills that foster resiliency,” said Crates. “As Board Certified Music Therapists, we have made every effort to continue growing and evolving for our clients during this time, and the new Bloom Beat Box is our next creative step we are so proud of!”

Learn more about the Bloom Beat Box: www.bloomcreativearts.com/shop

Bloom Creative Arts locations: