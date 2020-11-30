Big Reveal: Wurlizter Flats

The future of the Tent City Building at 674 Main Street is coming into focus. Exterior renovation work for the landmark Theater District property will be reviewed by the Preservation Board on Thursday. Drew Blum’s 674 Main St Qualified Opportunity Fund, LLC purchased the building in July for $2 million. Though Blum has not provided specifics on the future mix of uses, it appears as though the property will include residences on the upper floors and a first floor commercial space fronting Main Street.

From the application to the Preservation Board:

Main Street Storefront – The current storefront and fake proscenium is being removed exposing the original 2 front ornate columns. New storefront will be added surrounding the columns and maintaining street edge with low-profile thermal sections.

Main Street Windows – Replace old single pane windows with new Kolbe in swing casements. Narrow-profile matching existing configurations with transoms included.

Pearl Street Windows – Replace all existing single pane windows with Sierra Pacific Double Hung windows. They will have narrow profiles matching existing configurations.

Pearl Street Doors – Existing first and second floor doors will be replaced with Kolbe commercial swinging doors.

Entire Building – Brick will be re-pointed and/or restored in-kind as required to match existing on all elevations.

Bammel Architects is working on the reuse plans. The circa-1895 Beaux Arts style building was erected to house the business of A.E. Perren, a manufacturer of carriages, sleighs and harness. For sixty years, it served as a store for the Buffalo Wurlitzer Company which vacated the site in 1977. Tent City-Washington Surplus Center occupied the building until earlier this year.