Big Reveal: 171 Elmwood Renovations

A two-phase renovation is planned for a mixed-use property at 171 Elmwood Avenue. The building, home to Elmwood Discount Liquor and Wine, is south of North Street and includes 7,830 sq.ft. of space encompassing four storefronts and two apartments.
Proposed work on the circa-1923 building is broken down into two phases:
Phase One: North One-Story Portion
- Brick Restoration and Parapet Repair
- Add Accent Brickwork
- Knee Wall Restoration
- Window and Door Replacement
- Transom Replacement
- Paint Existing Brick
Phase Two: Southern Two-Story Portion
- Brick Restoration and Parapet Repair
- Add Accent Brickwork
- Soffit and Brick Pilaster Repair
- Paint Concrete Base
- Window and Door Replacement
Lydon Architecture prepared the renovation plans. The Preservation Board will review the project at its Thursday meeting.