Barn Rescue: Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market

This past weekend, entrepreneurs John Pirrone and Scott DeMott introduced Western New Yorkers to their long-awaited and highly anticipated Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market. There are quite a few stupendous elements at play here, including the unveiling of a barn conversion into the eclectic artisan market. We’re not just talking about a spruce up here – we’re looking at a complete overhaul – something that the entire region can be proud of.

This 3700 Square foot mid-1800’s barn rescue is quite an achievement for Pirrone and DeMott, who say that they have retained plenty of “farmhouse charm,” while adding a number of new amenities and features, including brand new siding and a second floor for shoppers to explore – formerly the barn’s hayloft.

The owners spent years ensuring that everyone would get to enjoy the modernized rustic integrity of the structure, including the 50+ artisans that sell their products and wares throughout the week.

Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market has plans to evolve their business model in 2021 to other areas of Western New York for all to enjoy.

“The opening of Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market provides a solution for those artisans that had been greatly affected by the challenges of the pandemic, leaving artisans with very few options,” said DeMott.

“As Buffalonians, we are all committed to shopping local and this is a perfect way to support local artisans throughout the Western New York area.”

Pirrone and DeMott are taking this new enterprise very seriously. They are doing this by infusing destination-driven elements that are unique to the market, with offerings that include such products as Fusion Mineral Paint. In order to become a certified distributor of the coveted “do-it-ur-selfer” paint, each employee of the market had to take a certification class in the selling of the product.

Aside from a wide array of specialty products, the market will take full advantage of its spacious assets by presenting:

Wine tasting by various Niagara Wine Trail wineries

Holiday shopping soirée

Rustic & vintage artisan DIY classes

Summertime food truck nights

Live music nights on Rustic Buffalo’s outside deck

The events will be curated by a full-time events coordinator. And while the plan is to bring the community together to enjoy the barn, the vendors, and the events, the following safety standards and precautions are now in place:

Having trained clinicians to assist with assessment and education

Limiting customers based on social distancing

Mandatory mask use by employees and customers

Temperature checks based on request

Mandatory health assessments of all employees/volunteers

Contact tracing practices have been implemented

The strict disinfection of high-touch areas by using UV light

Compliance of local and regional guidelines to keep customers safe during their shopping experience

The market specializes in: farmhouse décor, rustic décor and accents, signs, jewelry, re-purposed home furnishings/décor, candles, clothing, metal art, textiles, quality crafters, glass art, ceramic art, photography, prints, Buffalo-themed décor, soap makers… and specialty businesses that make gourmet popcorn, gourmet pet treats, jelly & jam distributors, chocolate makers, and other types of gourmet foods and spices.

Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market has the holidays written all over it. For those looking to add some rustic creature comforts to their home, look no further than this cozy outfitter of seasonal delights.