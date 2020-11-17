ASI Accepting Artist Proposals for Central Terminal Project

Arts Services Inc. (ASI), on behalf of the Central Terminal Restoration Corp. (CTRC), invites artists in all appropriate mediums (3-dimensional designs to be potentially movable to allow cars to pass through only when needed) from throughout Western New York to submit proposals for an outdoor placemaking and welcoming project located on the driveway entrance of the Buffalo Central Terminal in Buffalo, NY, off of Memorial Drive and Paderewski Drive. CTRC is seeking a design to replace the cones at the top of that driveway entrance ramp.

Project Background and Goals

The Buffalo Central Terminal is in the heart of the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood and an iconic symbol on the East Side. The Buffalo Central Terminal is seeking to:

Welcome our neighbors and increase the positive connection between the Broadway-Fillmore Community and East Side;

Recognize the diverse and multi-ethnic Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood;

Bring interest and energy to the expansive outdoor space;

Build momentum for future reuse;

Build on the momentum of designating Fillmore Avenue as Black Lives Matter Way; and

Replace current cone boundary with a creative and imaginative entrance.

The Project has two components:

Create an imaginative design as a welcoming entry visible from the circle at Memorial Drive and Paderewski Drive. The Project is intended to be temporary and last 3-5 years. It can be painted on the pavement or be erected, but in either case it must be low maintenance, limit car traffic into the Central Terminal, and increase foot and bike traffic with the design.

CTRC may expand this project into a second phase. The second phase will be to create an imaginative design on the asphalt that can be used as a template for play and other activities such as bike riding and walking. The second phase is not included in this call for proposals and when appropriate, will be held as a separate call for proposals.

Budget

A commission of up to $9,000 will be available for the chosen artist to create and install their work and some materials to complete the project. Artist should detail what assistance or materials are requested in their proposal. Funding for this project is provided in part by Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski.

Timeline

Deadline to Submit: No later than 5 pm on Friday, January 15, 2021

January – February 2021: Selection of Artist

February – March 2021: Public Announcement of Selection

May 3 – July 30, 2021: Mural implementation & Planning Meetings; completed and installed work (weather-dependent)

This timeline will be updated and flexible as building advances through the appropriate building phases of preparation.

Proposals should include:

A description of the work including materials and dimensions;

Sketches of the work;

Links to examples of past work; and

Contact information (including email, phone, and address).

Proposals should be sent electronically (in PDF form) to info@asiwny.org with the subject line ‘CRTC Proposal,’ as can any questions related to this call. The site is open and available to the public, so those interested can visit the site to see it in person. There is limited construction taking place on site and those areas will be fenced off.

