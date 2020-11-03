An evening spent with American philosopher and social justice warrior Dr. Cornel West

No matter who wins the presidential election, we need to start collectively healing as a nation. We must continue to address the issues that have divided us as a country – the country that we call the United States. Me must heal old wounds, as well as fresh ones. If we cannot come together as a country, how can we come together as a world?

We are at a pivotal moment in time. There is racial strife. The earth is burning/melting. Politics have torn friends and even families apart. Moving forward, Buffalo has an opportunity to rise up, to lead by example, and to mend our city together, with no divisional boundaries to hold up back. No East Side and West Side, the way that we know it. No us and them. Simply put – a city of people who work together to achieve success for everyone, regardless of how much adversity we have faced in the past. Nothing is etched in stone… or steel.

On November 9 the Western New York Peace Center (WNYPC) will host a Zoom event featuring American philosopher and social justice warrior Dr. Cornel West. Details as follows:

The city of Buffalo, along with the rest of the country, is anxiously awaiting to see what the election will bring, and who will be our next president. This election is not only important to vote in but pivotal in our nation right now. While we are uncertain of the results of the election, one thing we can be certain of is that the fight for justice will not end post-election.

On November 9 at 7:00 pm, WNYPC will be hosting Dr. Cornel West. Dr. West is an American philosopher who is not only active in politics and social justice, he also dreams to carry on the message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. West strives to see policy change and to fight for social justice. He has taught at Harvard, Yale, Princeton, and many other big-name universities, along with being the author of multiple works regarding the state of the nation and justice that still needs to be done.

We don’t know where we will be post-election. By joining the WNY Peace Center, you are standing in solidarity and continuing the fight for social justice.

This event, prior to COVID, was to be live and in-person. Unfortunately, this is no longer possible for the safety of ourselves, our community, and Dr. West. The event will be on Zoom and tickets can be purchased at wnypeace.org.

If you are unable to attend the event itself, there are options to sponsor tickets, become a member of the Peace Center, or donate what you can to ensure the continuation of the work that still needs to be done. We appreciate anything that can be done, even if it’s just spreading the word about the WNY Peace Center or this amazing opportunity.

This is a very trying time for everyone. There is still so much work that needs to be done. We need to continue to ask ourselves, especially now, where do we go from here? Please join us with Brother West on November 9 so we can be ready for the challenges and opportunities to come!

– WNY Peace Center

Lead image: Cornel West speaking at an event in Tempe, Arizona | Photo by Gage Skidmore