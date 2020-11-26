26 Shirts partners with Music is Art

Buffalo’s non-profit community is getting creative this holiday season, since the pandemic has essentially vanquished all in-person fundraising events.

One of the ways that these organizations are raising funds is through merchandise sales. Of course this only really works if the organizations have merchandise to sell – hats, mugs, shirts, etc.

One of Buffalo’s beloved organizations that found that it had to get its “gear in gear” is Music is Art (MiA). But instead of selling its own wholesale merchandise, the decision was made to team up with 26Shirts, to release a series of Buffalo-bound, music-festive, t-shirts and sweatshirts.

“From education to instrument drives to helping aspiring musicians, we have been an integral part of Buffalo’s music scene. It is our hope that we encourage people to find their musical voice, think about how music touches their lives, and most importantly, think about the fact that… music is art.” – Music is Art

Despite the pandemic stranglehold, MiA, like so many other organizations, continues to beat the drum loud and clear, by hosting virtual programs and initiatives.

Per usual, the mindset at MiA is “The show must go on!”

Altogether, 5 t-shirt designs have been released, featuring works by artists/designers Philip Burke, Chris Main, Carol Fillip, and Lorrie Frear.

The limited edition MiA merchandise is only available for purchase until December 6, upon which time the items will be delivered to music lovers all over the country.

If you’ve been looking for some meaningful gifts for friends and family – gifts that will help to make a difference in the WNY music community, look no further than these classic and timeless wearables.

Click here to purchase a MiA inspired t-shirt and/or sweatshirt.