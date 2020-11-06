2020 Virtual Indie Author Day

All local authors are invited to attend the annual Indie Author Day, virtually, tomorrow, Saturday, November 7 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., via Zoom. Established and green independent authors alike, are invited to attend the call where they will be able to participate in a series of free workshops. These workshops are designed to benefit the authors, by sharing key educational, professional, and networking resources.

The independent author landscape has changed a lot, with the onset of the internet. The world wide web has leveled the playing field for authors, who were once beholden to hard-to-reach publishers. Now, indie authors have unlimited access to self-publishing, networking, collaborating, easy-to-access research, etc.

Indie Author Day helps local writers, publishers, illustrators, and even libraries, share knowledge, tricks of the trade, lessons learned, and advice with the local literary community.

For more information and free registration click here.

Click here to join via Zoom.