2020 Small Business Saturday

Today might be Black Friday, but what’s even more important is tomorrow – Small Business Saturday. Over the years, Small Business Saturday has become a rallying cry for the mom ‘n’ pop shops. It’s a day for shoppers to remember what’s important about the holiday season – the giving spirit, not the mad dash to purchase cheap stuff.

There are so many ways that we can be supporting small, local businesses during Small Business Saturday, and beyond. From ordering curbside pick-up from your favorite restaurant, to socially distanced shopping along Elmwood, Hertel, Jefferson, Grant Street, etc., the independent retailers are hoping that people step up to support them.

According to CBS News, “More than 100,000 small businesses have already shuttered during the pandemic…” And there are more closings on the horizon.

Small local retailers are the lifeblood of neighborhoods. To date, it’s been hard enough to compete against the big boxes and the Amazons of the world. Then, consider the pandemic, and the toll that it has already taken? That’s why the 2020 holiday season is more important than ever – it will make or break a lot of restaurants and retailers.

It’s also why local retailers, cafés, and restaurants are banding together, to create safe, enjoyable shopping experiences for their loyal customers. It’s also why business associations such as the Elmwood Village Association and the Hertel Business Association are joining forces (and combined marketing power) to ensure that everyone gets the message that the holidays are not canceled in 2020. The spirit of the season is stronger than ever, especially when we collectively concentrate our buying power in our own neighborhoods… while supporting our local artists and artisans at the same time.