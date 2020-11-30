2020 Giving Guide | Ten Ways to Support Small Business

The 2020 Giving Guide is a unique blend of independently owned and operated businesses in a variety of industries, such as retail, food, dining, arts, non-profit, and more, all designed to encourage WNY residents to #shoplocal. Sponsored by Visit Buffalo Niagara and Erie County, the 2020 guide includes 25 locally-owned and operated businesses throughout the region. Click here to view the 2020 Giving Guide.

Small businesses are the cornerstone of our community. They not only contribute to the economy by employing our friends and neighbors but also carry items that are oftentimes locally produced by artisans, farmers and others. If our small businesses thrive, then our community thrives.

This year has been hard on all of us but it has been especially hard on small businesses who have had to compete with online giants like Amazon as well as big box retailers. We turn to local small businesses to help fund our kid’s little league or football teams. Many will step up for various fundraisers that our communities hold. It’s time for us to help them out; shopping local has never mattered more than it has in 2020. Since the pandemic started, Forbes has reported a 23% increase in small business closures.

Buffalo is known as the “City of Good Neighbors” for a reason. As the holidays approach, we have compiled a list of 10 ways that you can support local businesses so that when life returns to normal, our favorite shops and restaurants will still be around.

1. Follow and share social media posts of small businesses you love with family and friends. When you hit the share button, consider leaving a sentence or two about the business or product, and maybe tag someone with a brief description of a memory. Use this opportunity as a way to support small businesses and connect with your loved ones.

2. Leave your favorite businesses an awesome, thoughtful, and personal review on Google and Facebook. Here’s what Lindsay had to say about her experience at Ristorante Lombardo:

3. Order ahead. Due to the COVID restrictions we are all learning new ways to plan and navigate this difficult time. Help businesses plan their inventory by placing an order in advance.

4. Buy gift certificates. Gift Cards are always a wonderful gift for friends, family, or yourself. There are so many deals this time of year where if you buy a gift card you can get bonus items or a discount. The Erie County Business Task Force recently launched the Shop716 card, an electronic gift card which can be used at any participating store or restaurant. Buy before November 30, and get a BOGO deal where when you buy (1) $25 egift card or more, you get (1) $25 FREE egift card. To purchase an egift card and to check out participating locations, visit their website.

5. Shop online through e-commerce. If there was one positive change brought around because of COVID-19, it’s that local merchants have really embraced technology. Many local stores have embraced e-commerce, or direct ordering online, with options for shipping and pick-up. For a list of local merchants, check out Visit Buffalo Niagara’s website.

6. We may be biased. But If there is one thing WNY’ers do better than anyone else – It’s be a good neighbor. Check in with small business owners. Send them a personal note/testimonial via email, webform, or IG/FB messenger with no expectation of a response back. Something like this post on King Condrell’s Candy and Ice Cream,

7. Sign up for more information. Every dollar counts for small businesses that operate on razor thin margins. Help them connect more easily with you by opting in to their email lists and text message alerts. Instead of seeing these messages as items to clutter up your clean inbox, think of them as thoughtful personal messages from your local neighbors. Small business owners are their own Chief Marketing Officers, as well and CEO, CTO, CIO, CFO, etc…. If they aren’t doing it themselves, they are often hiring a local company to help. Help them back by opening the emails, and taking time to read what they have to say.

8. Post about a previous purchase or product that you love, which does not have to be a recent purchase. Take a moment to use their business hashtag and social tags. All social platforms give you an opportunity to send your post to a broader audience by using a few well placed hashtags. Some of our favorites are, #buffalove #Buffalo #ErieCounty #ShopLocalWNY

Also, this season Visit Buffalo Niagara has teamed up with Erie County to challenge WNY to shop and dine local, and help preserve all the businesses that make Erie County and WNY a unique and diverse place to live. While shopping, feel free to snap a photo of the shop, location, products, or yourself and use the tags, #shop716challenge #dine716challenge

9. Comment and like their posts on Social Media. We can’t stress this one enough. Not only do businesses love to hear from their customers, but the more we interact with their posts the more social algorithms promote their page for free! You are helping them save marketing dollars by using the tools available on each platform: Like, Bookmark, Share, #Repost, Retweet, Comment, emoji love sign. We <3 emojis.

10. Finally, sign up for bonus events and classes. Buffalo is an event town. We love to gather in big numbers, eat fun foods, and toast to each other. Businesses are trying to bring customized experiences, while keeping themselves, their team, and you safe.

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is celebrating their 120th anniversary with a virtual event and basket raffle December 2-4:

VISIT BUFFALO NIAGARA

This season we challenge WNY to shop and dine local, and help preserve all the businesses that make Erie County and WNY a unique and diverse place to live. While shopping, feel free to snap a photo of the shop, location, products, or yourself and use the tags, #shop716challenge | #dine716challenge

The Erie County Business Task Force recently launched the Shop716 card, an electronic gift card which can be used at any participating store or restaurant. Buy before November 30, and get a BOGO deal where when you buy (1) $25 egift card or more, you get (1) $25 FREE egift card. To purchase an egift card and to check out participating locations, visit their website.