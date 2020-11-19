2020 Giving Guide | Red Disk Studio

The 2020 Giving Guide is a unique blend of independently owned and operated businesses in a variety of industries, such as retail, food, dining, arts, non-profit, and more, all designed to encourage WNY residents to #shoplocal. Sponsored by Visit Buffalo Niagara and Erie County, the 2020 guide includes 25 locally-owned and operated businesses throughout the region. Click here to view the 2020 Giving Guide.

No doubt that 2020 has been a rough year for us all in some way, but we continue to persevere, finding ways to keep ourselves busy, whether through outdoor activities or indoor activities, like home improvement. According to Barron’s and some other news sites, 2020 saw an increase in people taking on home improvement projects by over 50%. Reddisk Studio offers you the ability to tailor your wallpaper so it is unmistakably yours and so, a perfect design for your space.

While volunteering at Burchfield-Penny Art Center, owner Traci Ackerman got the wallpaper bug. She created Reddisk Studio, which hand silkscreens wallpaper, patterned by artists in micro (30ft) runs, using the environmentally sound, sophisticated color palette created by C2 Paint, also of Buffalo, New York. They work with the Burchfield Penney Art Center, C2 Paint, and with our artists. They also work in collaboration with our clients.

Red Disk offers you the ability to tailor your wallpaper so it is unmistakably yours and so, a perfect design for your space. Reddisk is committed to the natural hand of the artisan, including local artisans Jozef Bajus, Cassandra Ott, Karen Matchette and Gretchen Weidner. Hand silkscreening embraces the subtle imperfections, which they believe adds character and an inherent quality to all of our designs

Their site allows you to shop either by artist or by design. You can order directly from their site or find their wallpaper locally at the Burchfield Penney Art Center Museum Store, Room, Ro, Buffalo Paint and Wallpaper and Interiors of Western New York. If you’re looking for a way to really class up your home, Reddisk wallpaper will have what you’re looking for. Their wallpaper makes a great gift, whether you’re a home improvement buff or it’s a hobby that you share with your significant other.

Phone: 716-475-6418

Website | Facebook | Instagram

VISIT BUFFALO NIAGARA

This season we challenge WNY to shop and dine local, and help preserve all the businesses that make Erie County and WNY a unique and diverse place to live. While shopping, feel free to snap a photo of the shop, location, products, or yourself and use the tags, #shop716challenge | #dine716challenge

The Erie County Business Task Force recently launched the Shop716 card, an electronic gift card which can be used at any participating store or restaurant. Buy before November 30, and get a BOGO deal where when you buy (1) $25 egift card or more, you get (1) $25 FREE egift card. To purchase an egift card and to check out participating locations, visit their website.